Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $239.54. 32 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,046. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.39 and a fifty-two week high of $251.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

