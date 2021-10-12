Shard (SHARD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.32 Million

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, Shard has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shard has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $35,485.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Shard

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 33,160,177 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

