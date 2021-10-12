Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $25.63. 698,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,689,102. The company has a market cap of $183.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

