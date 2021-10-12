BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 25.3% over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,199. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $15.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $21,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

