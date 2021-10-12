Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 64.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE JLS traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,962. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $21.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.