Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $5.81 Million in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 49,574 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $117,839,000 after acquiring an additional 246,300 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $94.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.28. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $94.40 and a one year high of $146.94.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $617,223.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,491,197.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.