Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Lifted by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $455.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.90.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.31. 2,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.48. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

