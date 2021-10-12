Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.0% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,606,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,225 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,700,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,403 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,097. The stock has a market cap of $193.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

