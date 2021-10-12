iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,016 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $20,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,734,000 after buying an additional 8,638,406 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,336,000 after buying an additional 10,743,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,221,000 after buying an additional 2,003,478 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,603 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,858 shares during the period.

BATS EFV traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,890 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

