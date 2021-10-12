California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,354,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,129 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $307,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL opened at $127.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

