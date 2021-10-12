180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $452,000 Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,715,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 993.1% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 9,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,396.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,446,000 after buying an additional 39,073 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $403.57 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $440.13 and its 200 day moving average is $375.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

