Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years.

NAD traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,942. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,685,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,824 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $59,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

