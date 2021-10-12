Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years.

NYSE NRK traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.89. 41,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,132. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

