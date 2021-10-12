GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Shares Gap Up to $38.24

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.24, but opened at $39.60. GlaxoSmithKline shares last traded at $38.92, with a volume of 108,602 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,573 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

