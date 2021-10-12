Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Up to $16.36

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.36, but opened at $16.86. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 1,373 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPSC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 18.97, a current ratio of 18.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.53). Analysts expect that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPSC. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $141,004,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,020,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,820,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $18,018,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $16,137,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.