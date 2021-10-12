Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) Short Interest Update

Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the September 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMEFF remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. Appreciated Media has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
About Appreciated Media
