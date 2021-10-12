Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) Short Interest Update

Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the September 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMEFF remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. Appreciated Media has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Appreciated Media

Appreciated Media Holdings, Inc is a worldwide film and television media production packager. It engages in producing independent films, made-for-television movies and TV series for global B2B distribution. The company was founded by Kirk Shaw, Tony Zhang and Norman Tsui on January 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

