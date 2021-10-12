ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Down to $9.75

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $9.48. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 983 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $99,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,175 shares of company stock valued at $688,734. Insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $1,087,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $900,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $1,769,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $84,365,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth $272,000. 25.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

