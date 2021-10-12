Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Gap Up to $16.02

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.02, but opened at $16.47. Vedanta shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 17,872 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 44.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is a positive change from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vedanta by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vedanta by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vedanta Company Profile (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

