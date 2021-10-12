Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Gap Up to $16.02

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.02, but opened at $16.47. Vedanta shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 17,872 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 44.81%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vedanta by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vedanta by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vedanta in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vedanta Company Profile (NYSE:VEDL)
Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.
