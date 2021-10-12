The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Gap Down to $20.77

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.77, but opened at $20.28. The Manitowoc shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 308 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $703.25 million, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

