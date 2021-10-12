The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Gap Down to $20.77

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.77, but opened at $20.28. The Manitowoc shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 308 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $703.25 million, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.