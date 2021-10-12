MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Shares Gap Down to $21.44

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.44, but opened at $20.38. MetroCity Bankshares shares last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 471 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $540.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

