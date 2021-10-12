American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Update

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AEPT stock remained flat at $$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,080. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19. American Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in energy production and water technology. Its subsidiaries designs, builds, and operates regional water treatment facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

