American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Update

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AEPT stock remained flat at $$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,080. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19. American Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.
About American Energy Partners
