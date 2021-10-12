Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 66,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 641,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,279,000 after buying an additional 31,072 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 68,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.52.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $105.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $45,582,032. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

