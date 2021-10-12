TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 29th

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

TSE RNW traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 110,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,831. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$16.43 and a 1 year high of C$24.47. The stock has a market cap of C$4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 37.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7732766 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RNW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.56.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

