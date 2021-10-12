Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 18,430 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,430 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $11,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 125.2% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 429,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter.

OEF traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,841. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.07. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $149.08 and a one year high of $208.98.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

