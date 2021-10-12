Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. The Hershey accounts for approximately 6.3% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $15,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in The Hershey by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

In other The Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,105. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.17.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

