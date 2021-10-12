Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Buys New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. The Charles Schwab comprises 0.1% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.63. 179,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,188,097. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.15. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,061 shares of company stock worth $37,643,972 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.