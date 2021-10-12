Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,647 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 38,888 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $70,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $966,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,541 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $353,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 10.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,091 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after buying an additional 23,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 15.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,491,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $246,464,000 after buying an additional 197,217 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America raised American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.71.

AXP traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $175.05. 53,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.89. The firm has a market cap of $139.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

