Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $77.15 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,318,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,276 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up approximately 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.05% of Unilever worth $77,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $52.39. 32,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,459. The firm has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.