Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

AVO traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.72.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mission Produce news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $34,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $42,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,271. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 405.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after buying an additional 1,653,037 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 173.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 804,673 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 74.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 392.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 391,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.