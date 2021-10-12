Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 639.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,039 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,999. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.74.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

