Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 718,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.13. 44,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,169,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.16. The company has a market capitalization of $177.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $141.33 and a 12-month high of $200.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

