WBI Investments Inc. Purchases 582 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 446.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

NYSE OMC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.