Watsco Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.95 (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 1.95 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of WSO.B remained flat at $$277.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.33. Watsco has a 52-week low of $139.00 and a 52-week high of $242.80.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

