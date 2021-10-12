Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 351 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.29. 75,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,178,374. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.76 and a 200 day moving average of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $126.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

