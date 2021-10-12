Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $14.97 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 299,807 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $14,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. Rudius Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,189,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $189,870,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.01.

IFF traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.81. 10,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,034. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 116.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

