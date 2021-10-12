CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,488 shares during the period. CarMax makes up approximately 1.8% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $29,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CarMax by 113.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CarMax by 47.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,641,000 after purchasing an additional 599,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CarMax by 20.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after purchasing an additional 527,732 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in CarMax by 27.7% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,215,000 after purchasing an additional 409,566 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in CarMax by 45.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,069,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,149,000 after purchasing an additional 334,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.46.

Shares of KMX traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.10. 10,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $3,421,577.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,923,796 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

