Rope ($ROPE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $760.00

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Rope coin can currently be bought for $10.19 or 0.00017896 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rope has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. Rope has a total market cap of $285,388.10 and approximately $760.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00058897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00121382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00075333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,876.14 or 0.99864827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,507.52 or 0.06158611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

