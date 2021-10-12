Rope Achieves Market Capitalization of $285,388.10 ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Rope coin can now be purchased for about $10.19 or 0.00017896 BTC on exchanges. Rope has a market cap of $285,388.10 and $760.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rope has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rope alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00058897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00121382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00075333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,876.14 or 0.99864827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,507.52 or 0.06158611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.