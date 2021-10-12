Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235,603 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,466,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,303,000 after buying an additional 2,941,963 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,024. The stock has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $310.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.28.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.