Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $695.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $772.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $714.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Truist raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $818.92.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

