Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,241,000 after purchasing an additional 51,164 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.5% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $695.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $772.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $714.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $848.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.92.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

