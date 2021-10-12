Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEV. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $906,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,010,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

IEV traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,806. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.70. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $39.29 and a 12-month high of $55.73.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.