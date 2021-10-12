Adobe (ADBE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) recently:

9/22/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $660.00 to $680.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $670.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $600.00 to $680.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $575.00 to $678.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Adobe had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

9/22/2021 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $700.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $725.00 to $750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $625.00 to $690.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $735.00 to $765.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $750.00 to $760.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Adobe is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $695.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $640.00.

9/16/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $660.00 to $740.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $630.00 to $730.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $610.00 to $736.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/10/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $650.00 to $700.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $675.00 to $725.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $650.00 to $764.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $675.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $576.96. 22,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,473. The firm has a market cap of $274.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $630.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after acquiring an additional 202,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

