Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Comerica accounts for approximately 1.4% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after buying an additional 298,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,560,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 6,812.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after buying an additional 2,057,434 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 11.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,050,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,965,000 after buying an additional 202,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Comerica by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,542,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,008,000 after buying an additional 48,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,687. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.50. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

CMA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

