Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 682,414 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,804,000 after purchasing an additional 365,671 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,906,000 after purchasing an additional 315,487 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 234,861.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 291,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 291,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,034,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,256,000 after acquiring an additional 221,783 shares during the period.

QUAL stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.18. The company had a trading volume of 864,212 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.56.

