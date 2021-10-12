Critical Review: Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) and hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO)

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) and hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of Marqeta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of hopTo shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of hopTo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Marqeta and hopTo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marqeta 0 3 7 0 2.70 hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marqeta currently has a consensus price target of $32.71, suggesting a potential upside of 60.92%. Given Marqeta’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marqeta is more favorable than hopTo.

Profitability

This table compares Marqeta and hopTo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marqeta N/A N/A N/A hopTo 22.62% 25.34% 15.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marqeta and hopTo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marqeta $290.29 million 37.78 -$47.69 million N/A N/A hopTo $3.64 million 1.79 $690,000.00 N/A N/A

hopTo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marqeta.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions. The company incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About hopTo

hopTo, Inc. engages in the development of application publishing software, which includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software. It offers GO-Global, which is an application access solution for use and resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions and others. The company was founded by Walter Keller in 1982 and is headquartered in Concord, NH.

