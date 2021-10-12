Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

NYSE GOF opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,087,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 244,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund were worth $45,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

