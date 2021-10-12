$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. American Software reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMSWA. TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

American Software stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,691. The company has a market cap of $878.80 million, a P/E ratio of 97.78 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,163.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $837,185. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 22,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in American Software by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in American Software by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 8.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

