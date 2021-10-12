First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 1,942.9% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 251.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RNSC traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

