Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 2,190.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKBEF traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 23,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,023. Pipestone Energy has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

